Stacey Solomon has revealed the adorable way she and boyfriend Joe Swash are celebrating Rex's first Christmas this year. Whilst speaking to HELLO! about her collaboration with Amazon Handmade, she revealed how she and Joe had chosen not one but two personalised baubles for Rex's first Christmas and that they go on two separate trees. The mum-of-three also revealed that this is quite a tradition for her family, as she has had personalised baubles made for all of her boys' first Christmases.

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares photo of herself in labour with baby Rex

Stacey is collaborating with Amazon Handmade

The 30-year-old explained: "The kids have all got their own baubles on the tree. They've all got one from when they were born and now they've got a personalised one." She added: "I'm a bit of an organised freak, I don't like things being messy. There is always a theme with the tree, so [the personalised baubles] go on a special little wooden tree - it's like a little wooden hanging tree with little baubles on and then the main tree has their named ones on."

Stacey with her boys, Zachary (11), Rex (6 Months) and Leighton (7)

The Christmas traditions don't stop there as the former X Factor star confessed that she has already bought lots of Christmas costumes for baby Rex. She said: "I've actually gone overboard this year, he's just going to be dressed up all the time. There will be a new Christmas outfit for every day."

For Halloween Stacey dressed Rex up as an adorable pumpkin

Before Santa hits the Solomon/Swash household, she's got her work's Christmas party to attend first! She revealed to us that she's hoping she'll get Janet Street-Porter in the office (or should that be studio?) Secret Santa, joking: "I'd want to buy her something really funny but also personal that we could have a little joke about." She added that she would want Christine Lampard to buy for her though, as she gets the best gifts. For the festive fun, Stacey predicted that Kaye Adams would be the first to be dancing on the table, insisting: "She looks like the most sensible one but she's definitely the party! Her and Denise Welch... and Carol McGiffin will be up there."

Stacey with her Loose Women ladies

If there's one thing she's not short of, it's friendships! Stacey's relatively new friendship with cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch has been one of the sweetest relationships of 2019. Speaking about their friendship, Stacey said: "It really is a special thing, I'm so grateful that I've met her and we have got a friendship because it really does make a difference having somebody who's in a similar walk of life to you. Sometimes you can say something online and you think you've said something wrong… and if you've got someone who's in a similar situation, you can have a conversation with them." The Essex-born pair are both supporting each other as they tackle being new mums: "It's just so nice to have a friend to ring up," she sweetly told us.

Stacey with BFF Mrs Hinch

Although Stacey admits that their close friendship doesn't extend to Sophie getting her feather duster out for her, she confessed: "I don't clean when she comes round, in fact, I leave it even messier in the hope that she will start Hinching but she never does!" Maybe that will be your Christmas present this year Stacey, fingers crossed.

OTHER: Mrs Hinch steps out in a £13 tweed Primark dress from Stacey Solomon’s range

Stacey Solomon is working with Amazon Handmade store where you can find beautifully crafted, one-of-a-kind products created by artisans all over the world. Check out Stacey’s top picks here