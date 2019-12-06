Stacey Solomon has sparked a parenting debate after sharing a gorgeous Christmas card photo, which features boyfriend Joe Swash and their son Rex as well as the TV star's two eldest sons Leighton and Zachery. However, some of her followers have been quick to ask about the whereabouts of Joe's 12-year-old son Harry, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous. Addressing her fans on Instagram Stories, Stacey highlighted how social media can be a complicated issue when it comes to stepchildren.

"I've got loads of comments, and I get these comments quite a lot asking about all of our children in my photos," she explained. "Unfortunately, it's not something I am able to do otherwise I would do it all the time. All the kids are a massive part of our lives, we love them all equally and adore them."

Explaining the situation of having a blended family, Stacey added: "Behind-the-scenes, they are very much in every stocking, in every book and photo. But publically, it's not something I can do and I have totally respected that. You know we respect everyone's wishes. We're a blended family and sometimes that's a bit more complicated than it seems – I don't know if that's the best way to explain it but I just thought [I would since] so many people are asking."

One follower appreciated Stacey's situation, saying: "Maybe his mother doesn't want him on a public Instagram? It's Joe who should be the one posting pictures of him not Stacey anyway." Another wrote: "I don't think Stacey is doing it to leave Harry out, his mother may not want her to post pictures on social media and she is respecting that."

The photo in question shows Stacey posing in a glistening gold dress appearing in colour, whilst Joe and the children appear in black and white. Although – the former EastEnders actor was clearly photoshopped into the portrait. "If anyone’s thinking Joe's head looks a bit out of sorts it’s because (I’m not joking when I say) my dad literally had to add Joe into this picture because he's been away working so much."

"The day that we took it he was held back for training and he didn't make it home on time and these boys aren't putting a suit on more than once," she added. "I love it though! I might start photoshopping him into all the family pictures."

