Stacey Solomon shares photo of herself in labour with baby Rex

Stacey Solomon has shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed while in labour with her son Rex, and the social media post is extremely powerful. In the picture, shared on Instagram, the Loose Women star can be seen in bed administering herself oxygen while partner Joe Swash holds her hand. The 30-year-old is visibly in pain, and shared the snap to promote her new podcast, Here We Go Again, in which Stacey talks about being a new mum in 2019.

Beneath the photo, the doting mum wrote: "So nervous and excited to know what you think of it [the podcast]. Let me know in the comments and reviews. It'll be really helpful, unless you think it’s awful or want to say something horrible. And if you want me to talk about anything specific just put it in there too, and I promise I'll read them all and try and include and answer as many as I can."

Described as "Stacey's honest and uncensored journey through pregnancy, birth and the early years of her baby Rex's life," the podcast sees the former X Factor contestant joined by her family, friends and even the healthcare professionals that helped her through her pregnancy. The 30-year-old hopes to "give reality to motherhood" and isn't afraid to "dive deep into the gory details, and tear-jerking moments".

The podcast is recorded in Stacey and Joe's family home and "each episode is a slice of family life, complete with baby Rex, husband Joe and even Stacey's mother ducking in and out with bits of advice. Sometimes, it gets a bit nuts!"

Speaking in the podcast, Joe admitted he had to "bite his tongue" at times, since welcoming baby Rex in May, revealing he struggled with Stacey's "lioness" approach to caring for their newborn.

