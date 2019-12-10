Michelle McManus has shared the happy news that she is expecting her first baby! The former Pop Idol winner, 39, made her big announcement on Instagram, sharing a sweet snapshot showing her and her husband Jeff Nimmo in front of their Christmas tree. She wrote: "On the 10th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, our very own little baby. Baby Nimmo due early 2020." Michelle's pregnancy comes two years after the couple were married in the Scottish Highlands, following a two-year relationship. The star revealed on Twitter that the pair had tied the knot, as she shared some pictures from their big day. She wrote: "So......@jnim86 and I had a lovely wee weekend. Love from the new Mr & Mrs Nimmo." The following day, she added: "Well I guess it's true....All you need is love after all #The Nimmo's #Mallaig2017 #HighlandHoolie @jnim86."

Ahead of her big day, Michelle – who won Pop Idol in 2003 – revealed her plans to lose weight ahead of her nuptials, during an appearance on Lorraine. "I don't want to get married at this weight," Michelle admitted, as she opened up about the constant scrutiny she faced since appearing on Pop Idol. "It was difficult - everybody wants to look their best and lose weight," she further explained, before adding: "The weight thing was such a big deal. It will always be a part of me… [but] if I'm a skinny minnie or not, I'm happy."

The singer-turned-actress got engaged during a romantic vacation in May 2016. She revealed her happy news on social media: "Just back from Tenerife. The sun shone, the cocktails flowed & the love of my life asked me to marry him."

