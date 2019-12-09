Congratulations to Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding, who has welcomed her first baby! The 34-year-old star, who plays Shona Ramsey on the ITV soap, confirmed the happy news on her Instagram account, as she shared a photo taken last month of herself and husband Ben. She wrote: "Thank you to the lovely couple in the park who took this picture for us. Taken as I was in early labour on my due date. The next day Ben and I welcomed our baby son into the world. Franklin Wolf Silver born on 30/11/19. He's changed our lives for the better in every way. I feel like I've known him my whole life."

Julia Goulding has confirmed the birth of her first baby

Julia announced the news of her pregnancy back in May, and she went on maternity leave just last month after filming dramatic scenes for the Christmas period. According to the Sun, Julia's character Shona will be shot and left in a coma, in order to accommodate the star's absence. Shona will be gravely injured in dramatic scenes airing on Christmas Day, when a fight breaks out between Gary Windass and Derek Milligan. The incident will lead to heart-breaking hospital scenes as Shona's husband David Platt, played by Jack P Shepherd, struggles to come to terms with what has happened.

MORE: Inside Coronation Street star Alan Halsall's home with girlfriend Tisha Merry

The TV star plays Shona Ramsey on Coronation Street

A TV source confirmed, "It's an exciting storyline, with tensions running sky-high. There is always a battle between Corrie and the rival BBC soap to see who can have the most extreme Christmas Day episode, and ITV producers have pulled out all the stops to bring in the most viewing figures. It's a risky storyline touching on gun crime, but it breaks the mould and will have fans talking."

MORE: Coronation Street star Kym Marsh reveals real reason she's leaving soap