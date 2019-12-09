Natasha Bedingfield has revealed the heartbreaking news that her young son Solomon, 23 months, is undergoing surgery for a brain infection. The Unwritten hitmaker's little boy was hospitalised three weeks ago, and was preparing for his second operation. The star opened up about the devastating ordeal in a lengthy Instagram post, as she praised the medical professionals for looking after her son. She wrote: "I wanted to post all the happy pics from this week of Solomon running down the halls of the hospital seemingly recovered - with news that we would soon be going home..... But the reality is, we found out last night that he has to have a second operation tomorrow AM."

The pop star continued: "Feeling gutted but also thank God that we live in a time of MRI where we are able to see into our own minds and for doctors who are wise enough to keep asking questions. He has an area of infection that somehow found its way into the brain. We are so grateful though that there is treatment for what Solo is experiencing and it is straight forward and has worked many times. Please keep him in your prayers and meditation tonight and tomorrow. The body has amazing natural defences so we just need it to do what it does with a lot of extra help from modern medicine."

The Unwritten hitmaker asked fans to pray for her little boy

Reflecting on Solomon's three weeks in the hospital, the doting mum added: "When you have been in the hospital for 3 weeks, time stops. I'm realising that this is not a quick in and out visit. So this week will be about making sure we ourselves are healthy and also that we are giving Solo good nutrition to help keep up the immunity." Natasha shares Solomon with husband Matt Robinson, and they welcomed Solomon in December 2017.

Just before Solomon's operation, Natasha was off to Las Vegas to sing at a concert she was due to perform at, revealing that she would be back in time for her little boy's surgery. "I'm actually on a plane to Vegas tonight to do a quick show I was committed to and then come back in time for the surgery. Love u guys. Life is crazy. This is the real rock and roll," she wrote.

