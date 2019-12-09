Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo is set to become a father for the second time – just ten months after the arrival of his daughter Rose. The Diversity star took to Instagram to reveal the happy news on Monday, as he shared a photo of himself and wife Francesca holding a picture of their daughter, who was clutching a baby scan in her hands. Admitting it was a surprise to them both, Ashley wrote: "It's a good job we like surprises! Baby number 2 is officially in the mum oven ladies and gents and I feel so blessed and excited. Our little family is growing @francescabanjo."

Many of Ashley's famous friends were quick to congratulate the couple on their happy news. Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse wrote: "Congratulations, you Banjo brothers aren't playing games @jordbanjo," while Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan commented: "Fantastic, congratulations to you both." Ashley's Diversity bandmate Perri Kiely added: "So much love for you guys. I've got uncle duties down to a T."

The 31-year-old star and his wife became parents for the first time in February after the arrival of their daughter. Rose was born while Ashley was working on Dancing on Ice, and he shared the happy news of her birth on Instagram. After sharing the first picture of his baby, he wrote: "Our beautiful daughter came into the world at 6:45pm on 21st February 2019 - weighing a healthy 8lbs 13oz. Her name is Rose Adura Banjo. I am in the deepest love ever with my little family. @francescabanjo I love you and am so proud #nextchapter."

The Dancing on Ice judge is a doting dad to daughter Rose

Since Rose's arrival, Ashley has been sharing cute photos of his daughter on social media. Most recently, the doting dad shared a gorgeous picture of himself and Rose lying in bed as he reflected on the end of Diversity tour, Born Ready. In a lengthy caption, he thanked his fans and bandmates, while reflecting on the past ten years of his life. He wrote: "The morning after the end of the most incredible tour of my life - It's both a difficult and beautiful feeling knowing you've just reached a landmark you've imagined for the last 10 years. Something you've been focused on and driven towards. What do I do now? Where do I go? On a deeper level it really makes you question who you are. But I literally woke up and saw the answer right in front of me. 'Born Ready' wasn't just a show. It was a celebration of the last 10 years. A summary of the @diversity_official journey to date."

He continued: "Literally our lives so far laid out on stage. It's hard to explain in words exactly what it meant to me. But all I can say is thank you to everyone that has supported us and everyone who came to watch - it would be nothing without you! Everyone who helped get the show on the road and all of you that have help shape what and who we are behind the scenes - I appreciate you all! And to my Diversity family... Not just those of you on stage but ALL of you. We go into the next chapter stronger than ever. How many people told us we couldn't do it? But we did... "Never let anyone tell you you can't achieve something. We are living proof that you can!" We're just getting started... See you in the studio."

