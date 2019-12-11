Every mum knows about the highs and lows of looking after a toddler. With the fun-filled times and cuddles come the sleepless nights, especially when your little one is unwell. Poor Vogue Williams and her husband, former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews – brother of James Matthews who is married to Pippa Middleton – have had a tough couple of weeks with their son Theodore, who has been unwell with a tummy bug. Vogue posted an update for her Instagram followers, revealing the tough time the family have gone through. Her last sentence, in particular, rings true for just about every parent out there.

WATCH: Vogue and Spencer introducer son Theodore

Vogue said: "It hasn’t been the easiest of weeks with this one. I feel like I could sleep for a year solid but I think today he’s feeling a little better which makes us feel better. Being a parent is the most amazing thing in the world but wow it’s very hard at the same time." Yes, it's amazing but at times SO hard.

MORE: The sweetest royal sibling moments! When regal children cuddle, play together and help each other out

Photo credit: Instagram / Vogue Williams

The model's followers offered their support with many sympathising with her situation. One said: "My kids are 16 and 12 now and it’s still stressful when they’re ill!" Another told her: "Agreed! The hardest thing you’ll ever do! Makes me feel a little more sympathy for my parents."

MORE: Robbie Williams and wife Ayda take children to meet Santa in adorable matching Christmas jumpers

One fan posted: "It’s so hard at the beginning but I PROMISE it gets easier. Your worries just get different! I’ve got 19 and 11 year old daughters. Now I’m worrying about negative social media and the eldest driving. My nerves are shot to pieces! You’re doing a great job, little Theodore looks such a happy baby." Another agreed: "You still worry even when they’re your Grandkids and about your own kids who are now parents."

We hope Vogue, Spencer and little Theodore are now back in their normal routine and feeling much, much better.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.