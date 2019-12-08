Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa is currently taking part in I'm A Celeb in the Australian jungle, getting stuck to all those Bushtucker Trials. She has plenty of support from her husband, TOWIE star Dan Osbourne, and their two daughters, Ella, four and Mia, one, who have flown out to the country. Jacqueline's campmate Myles Stephenson told the star about cheating rumours involving her husband during her second pregnancy, which he refutes, so it's been a tough time for Jacqueline on the reality show. The mum-of-two clearly dotes over her girls, often posting sweet family photos on her Instagram page of the fun they have together.

We're always fascinated by celebrities' childbirth experiences here at HELLO! and Jacqueline's births sound wonderful – her first was a water birth and her second labour also went well. Here we look back at her two labours…

Jacqueline Jossa's daughter Ella

The TV star and her husband welcomed Ella Selina into the world on 15 February 2015. Jacqueline told The Mirror of her water birth: "It was like she just swam up to us. She was given straight to me and it was just amazing. I remember thinking, 'Wow I did good, I can't believe I actually just did that.'" She recalled how she heard Dan crying behind her but she couldn't cry as she was so shocked at the experience.

In a vlog on her Jacqueline's World YouTube channel, she spoke highly of her midwife: "I turned up all huffy and puffy and throwing up everywhere, probably all over her as well, and straightaway she was so calming, so relaxed. It definitely helped me out because obviously it was my first baby and I didn't know what was going on, so you need someone who knows what's going on.

The actress continued: "As soon as you see a midwife you say, 'Help me! What is this pain? Fix me! Make it better! She was an amazing, amazing woman. She wasn't too in my face, she definitely took a back seat and then, when I needed to kick up a gear, she came in and was like, 'This needs to happen now. You need to listen to me.'"

Jacqueline revealed that she needed help from her midwife to stay calm at the end of her labour. She explained: "She came down to my level and said to me, 'Jacqueline, you need to calm down now and stop the dramatics. Just breathe. If you carry on like this you're not going to have enough energy to push. You're wasting your energy for the wrong reasons. If you listen to me, within 20 minutes your baby will be here. I was like, 'Okay, game time!'"

Jacqueline Jossa's daughter Mia

Jacqueline and Dan welcomed their second baby, daughter Mia, in June 2018, and just like with her daughter Ella, the birth went to plan. The star posted on her Instagram page: "My little family is complete! Mia Osborne is so beautiful! The birth went well and I can’t thank my family enough. @selinajossa @toniosborne1 @danosborneofficial. Me and baby are healthy and resting now. Welcome to the world baby girl! Ella is the best big sister! So caring and sweet. Thanks for the kind messages, love to you all! X."

However, while Jacqueline had a trouble-free labour, she had a scare during her pregnancy with Mia. The star told viewers of her YouTube channel about a time when she couldn't feel her baby move. She told them: "I went to the hospital last week, just because I wasn't feeling as much movement. I don't know if you remember me saying in my last vlog that I said it's a completely different pregnancy this time, which is fine, but I wasn't feeling baby move perhaps as much as I should have done."

She continued: "I think it's always best to check if you don't know, you gotta check it out." She added: "They did a number of tests and they did send me for a scan because they said my bump is quite small. At 30 weeks I was measuring 26, which is quite scary." Fortunately all turned out to be fine and she gave birth to a healthy baby.

Will there be more babies for Jacqueline? In August she told Heatworld: "I can't remember life before being a mum. It's like that life never happened. It would have been nice [to have a boy] but at the same time, I can't think of anything worse right now than being pregnant – just taking steps backwards in sleep patterns and everything." The actress is busy opening a performing arts school – and appearing in I'm A Celeb – so says she's focusing on that project right now.