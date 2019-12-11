Robbie Williams and wife Ayda take children to meet Santa in adorable matching Christmas jumpers The couple's kids Teddy, Charlie and Coco had the best day out

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda enjoyed a very festive day out with their children this week, as they took the kids to meet none other than Santa Claus. The Williams family pulled out all the stops for the all-important meeting, wearing matching reindeer Christmas jumpers. Their daughter Teddy, seven, and son Charlie, five, looked adorable in their white knitwear, as did one-year-old baby Coco.

WATCH: Robbie and Ayda well up on TV as daughter sings to them

Ayda shared various snaps on Instagram, including one of Charlie receiving a present from Santa, the kids all gathered around to watch a performance and a few more of Robbie holding his youngest child's hand. "Daddy's girl," Ayda captioned one adorable shot of baby Coco, while also writing: "The family that wears Christmas jumpers together, stays together."

Charlie receives his present from Santa

The festive outing didn't stop there, as Ayda, her mum Gwen and the children also paid a visit to a chocolate shop, where they made homemade treats, including truffles, chocolate lollipops and bars. "Family time" and "Mommy's helpers," the American star captioned her posts.

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia shares heartbreaking photo of newborn baby in hospital

Ayda recently opened up about how the family get into the Yuletide spirit, revealing that when they spend Christmas in LA, they would hire celebrity-loved Mr Christmas to decorate their tree and house. "We have Mr Christmas in LA he's quite… Mr Christmas does every celebrity's tree. He does our tree," Ayda shared on her podcast, At Home with the Williamses.

The family pulled out all the stops in matching Christmas jumpers

"You have to book Mr Christmas like four months in advance and then he has these really handsome gay men – they're called elves and you have to refer to them as elves – and they're in the house, they're dressing bannisters, the tree, and it's a whole team that come in. Obviously I can't do that myself."

MORE: I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa arrives home - see inside her stylish house

Charlie and Teddy looked adorable in their knitwear

But the Loose Women panellist added: "My thing is it dawned on me a couple of years ago that my kids will miss out on the joy of actually decorating the tree themselves because it's just like comes ready delivered and pretty, and while it's beautiful, there's no connection to the process.

"So I thought no matter how messy and sloppy and whatever it looks like, it's really fun and they get so into it. We play the Christmas music, we put up decorations that we've made, little hodge podge kitsch things, and we string it with a garland and it's just like our thing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.