Vogue Williams talks Theodore's first birthday party and plans to move to bigger home The model and her husband Spencer Matthews welcomed their son in September

Vogue Williams has opened up in an exclusive interview with HELLO! about her plans with husband, Spencer Matthews, to move to a bigger home and how they have decided to celebrate Theodore's first birthday. The mother-of-one explained that their son's party will be a low-key affair, with the couple planning on "doing something nice, mainly for the parents as we are the ones who want to celebrate it". The 33-year-old went on to joke that the event would not be as "extravagant as Kylie Jenner's" and will most likely take place on their terrace.

Although the family have transitioned from a duo to a trio, the couple have remained in the same apartment, with Vogue explaining "we love being on one level, it is really handy with a baby". But the doting mother appreciates that they will have to upsize at some point: "We will definitely have to move somewhere bigger, we love our apartment so much but it is not going to be big enough forever. Maybe after we have our second, we will consider moving."

When asked if their new home would be in Ireland, the mother-of-one clarified: "We are not going to move back to Ireland but I am looking at getting a bigger place there, because our place is like a shoe box, it is really small." Vogue added: "Ireland is always going to be home to me, but I have loads of really good things in London, all of my Irish friends live in London and most of my work is in London now, it used to be more 50/50 but now definitely more of my work is in London, so it just wouldn't make sense."

The couple married in June 2018

It is clear the couple are extremely happy, with Vogue adding: "I don't rate myself with the work I do, I rate myself with how happy I am, or how happy my family is, and at the moment we are so contented with our life and with Theodore and everything, and I think that is a measure of success more than work."

Vogue has partnered up with Fairy Non Bio to create a video encouraging parents to share their first, fundamental wishes for their child in a letter, using #ToMyBaby. For every share of the video or letter using #ToMyBaby, Fairy Non Bio will donate £1 to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. Watch the campaign video here.

