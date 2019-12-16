Joe Wicks shares sweet photos of daughter Indie meeting her baby brother

Christmas has come early for Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie! At the weekend, the couple welcomed their second child together – a baby boy, who made his entrance three weeks ahead of schedule. And on Sunday, Joe shared two adorable images showing the moment the couple's daughter met her baby brother for the first time. The first photo shows Indie in her dad's arms gazing at the new arrival, sweetly covering her cheeks with both hands. The second picture also includes proud mum Rosie, who can be seen bending down to look at her tiny new baby boy. The couple, who were married in June and welcomed Indie in July 2018, are yet to decide on a name for their son, with Joe promising to update fans as soon as they have made a decision.

Joe, aka The Body Coach, announced the birth of his second child on Saturday, sharing a snapshot of himself enjoying skin-on-skin contact with his little newborn, who is covered in a white blanket. "We welcomed our little baby boy into the world today. He is the best early Christmas present ever. He decided to come 3 weeks earlier than expected and weighed 5lbs 14oz. Rosie and the baby are both happy and doing great. We still haven't got a name for him yet but I'll share it when we do. Thanks for all your wonderful messages and well wishes for us all. Love Joe, Rosie, Indie and baby."

In August, 33-year-old Joe confirmed he and Rosie were expecting their second child in January, and revealed they had chosen to not find out the sex of the baby during the pregnancy. The Body Coach and his wife shared a sweet baby announcement on Instagram, which showcased Rosie's growing baby bump. In the caption, they wrote: "Weeeeeee’re having another baby. We are very happy and excited to grow our family. We don’t know the sex and won’t find out but Rosie is now 19 weeks pregnant so Indie will be getting a little brother or sister in January." Many of the couple's celebrity friends were quick to congratulate them, with Jools Oliver writing: "Fantastic happy news," while Davina McCall wrote: "Yaaay."

