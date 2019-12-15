BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern gave birth in November and has been adjusting to new motherhood ever since. She took to Twitter on Sunday to share how things are going, posting a tweet which read: "And there we have it... I’ve made the full transition to ‘parent of a newborn’ #babytunes." Underneath the message was a screenshot showing she had been streaming albums called White Noise and Nature Noise and that Brown Noise Radio had been recommended to her.

The new mum gave birth in November

Her followers were quick to empathise and to reply with the soundtracks that helped their own children to fall asleep, writing: "You haven’t lived until you have listened to eight hours of extractor fan (thank you, YouTube)," "My nine-month-old has been sleeping listening to Xmas music," "Sleep Baby Sleep playlist on repeat for months," and: "With my 2 youngest (now 17 & 18) I used to put @theJeremyVine on low for lunchtime nap and then Classic FM at bedtime, both worked a treat. For night-time wakeups we used Radio 4, the shipping forecast is excellent for lulling littles back to sleep."

And there we have it....I’ve made the full transition to ‘parent of a newborn’ #babytunes 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rK4LkwwTUY — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) December 15, 2019

Steph's listening habits have been influenced by her baby daughter

Steph had a baby girl last month, posting the news on Twitter on 8 November, where she wrote: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife." The 37-year-old shares her daughter with her girlfriend, who stays out of the limelight and whose name has never been released.

On Thursday, Steph shared her first photo since giving birth. The star tweeted a photo of herself outside her local polling booth – and she was still glowing! Dressed all in black, accessorised with bright yellow trainers, the broadcaster pointed excitedly at the polling station sign, and added the caption: "Just exercised my democratic right (and briefly my legs)… #joggingvoter #GeneralElection2019."

