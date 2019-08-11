Joe Wicks and wife Rosie expecting second baby – 13 months after welcoming daughter Indie Congratulations!

A big congratulations to Joe Wicks and Rosie Jones, who are expecting their second child. The Body Coach and his wife shared a sweet baby announcement on Instagram on Sunday, which showcased Rosie's growing baby bump, along with the couple's daughter Indie. In the caption, they wrote: "Weeeeeee’re having another baby. We are very happy and excited to grow our family. We don’t know the sex and won’t find out but Rosie is now 19 weeks pregnant so Indie will be getting a little brother or sister in January." Many of the couple's celebrity friends were quick to congratulate them, with Jools Oliver writing: "Fantastic happy news," while Davina McCall wrote: "Yaaay" Chessie King added: "Woweee, I am so happy for you both."

Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones are expecting their second baby

Joe and Rosie have certainly had an exciting year. In July, the pair tied the knot in a festival-style wedding in a woodland area, which was followed by a fun outdoor reception. Attractions including a big wheel and fairground rides, as well as some alpacas who Joe joked were the best-dressed wedding guests. Reflecting on the special day, Joe said: "It's true when people say your wedding day goes by in a flash. We had the best day ever with our close family and friends. The venue was perfect, we were blessed with sunshine." The personal trainer continued: "We had fun fair rides, food trucks with our dream menu, a G&T bar & had gelato & frozen daqs for the win. The DJ was absolutely lit too. He kept the dance floor packed until 1am. Wish I could do it all over again."

MORE: The Queen's view on present state politics revealed

Joe and Rosie got married in July

Joe had accidentally announced his wedding plans during an interview with Chris Evans on Virgin Media Breakfast Show at the beginning of June. He said: "I am getting married this month, if Bastille played at my wedding it would be amazing." The pair got engaged in November, three months after welcoming their daughter.

READ: Mark Wright shares rare romantic photo with wife Michelle Keegan

Announcing their engagement with an adorable post on Instagram – which came alongside a photograph of the couple with their baby daughter – Joe admitted that he had never believed in marriage in the past. He wrote: "My little family. Our 3rd wheel comes everywhere with us and we love our adventures together. My mum and dad never got married when I was growing up and spent my whole life separating and getting back together and I always thought I didn’t believe in marriage." He continued: "But I now know what it means to want to stick together and to love someone enough to want to marry them. I asked Rosie to marry me and luckily she said yes. It’s my goal in life to be committed and loyal to Rosie and Indie and always be there for them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.