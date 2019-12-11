Gemma Atkinson will be donning a glam outfit and glitter for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special in a couple of weeks, where she'll dance with her real-life partner Gorka Marquez, who she met on the show in 2017. But she's down-to-earth when it comes to motherhood, as she proved once more on Instagram on Wednesday. The former Hollyoaks star shared a sweet new video with her followers that showed her on the floor with her baby daughter Mia, who was born on 4 July.

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly in 2017

Gemma pointed the camera at herself and her little girl, who both lay under a covered play mat, which had toys dangling down for Mia to kick and grab. "We're watching a documentary on Kurt Cobain, but in-between that, we're building dens," the 35-year-old explained, before turning to her daughter and saying: "We're building dens, aren't we?" The star then planted several kisses on her daughter's chubby little cheeks as Mia waved her hands and kicked her feet and seemed to laugh at her mum's actions.

The couple share daughter Mia, who was born in July

The actress has shared the ups and downs of motherhood with her fans on Instagram over the past few months, letting her followers into the happy moments as well as the more challenging times, including her recovery from a C-section. She recently revealed her excitement at spending her first Christmas with Gorka and baby Mia, posting that she was pregnant last year but no one in her family knew until she went to visit on the big day.

She shared a sweet photo of herself and her pro dancer partner in front of a Christmas tree, which she captioned: "Throwback to last Christmas at mum's house and the face we made before telling the whole family that there was a new addition growing in my tummy. So exciting that this Christmas Mia is here with us. She’ll have absolutely no idea what’s going on, but still!"

