Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg found love on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing, and have been inseparable ever since. The couple are currently enjoying a winter break together in Dianne's native Australia, sharing numerous lived-up snapshots with fans on social media. But one post in particular has really garnered attention. On Sunday, Dianne uploaded a picture showing her and Joe sharing an ice cream together on the waterfront, which she captioned: "What's yours is mine and what's mine is yours even choc mint ice creams! That's true love." It didn’t take long for speculation to begin as to whether the couple are expecting a baby, with followers commenting on Dianne's apparent "baby bump". However, others were quick to shut the conjecture down, with one writing: "I think it's the wind. Look at @joe_sugg T-shirt sleeve."

Joe, 28, and Dianne, 30, first met when they were partnered together on Strictly, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength. Having moved in together, the couple decided to fly to Australia to spend the festive season with Dianne's friends and family, before they embark on a new dance show together in the New Year. Fans of the couple in the UK will get to see the couple back on screens in the upcoming Christmas special, however. Ahead of the show, Joe spoke to the Radio Times about their romance, and poked fun at the so-called 'Strictly curse'.

"Strictly blessing, I say!" he said. "Dianne's my first girlfriend and you can watch our relationship form – even the moment we met is on camera. Everything's been so easy and nice – it's just happened the perfect way for us."