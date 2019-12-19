Ola Jordan and her husband James recently revealed exclusively to HELLO! that they are expecting a baby girl. And as the former Strictly star's due date approaches, she has revealed some rather relatable pregnancy cravings. Sharing a note on her Instagram on Wednesday evening, Ola revealed that she is particularly partial to some ice cream, despite the freezing temperatures outside. The note read: "Pregnant, sweating and hormonal. Approach with caution and bring ice cream!!!"

Her fans found the post pretty funny and shared their own pregnancy cravings. Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas commented: "Lmao. So funny mine was doughnuts and milk." Another said: "I always craved strawberry when I was pregnant with my daughter! Oh and I strayed to strawberry milkshakes! Perfect." While a third added: "It’s all worth it in the end and I would seriously use pregnancy as a green light to eat as much ice cream as possible. Good luck with your beautiful baby girl and I see you’re in panto huge respect more ice cream needed."

Earlier this week, HELLO! revealed that Ola and James are expecting a baby girl in March. The couple filmed their gender reveal for us and admitted they were "nervous" to discover what they are having. James told HELLO!: "Because we were quite nervous going through IVF we didn't want to jinx anything… Now we know it's a little girl it just feels very real now. It's amazing. It's brilliant."

James and Ola revealed to HELLO! they are having a girl

Ola added: "As a couple we always wanted to know what we're having and I think Christmas is the best time to find out. I was so emotional! A little girl is the best thing that could happen to James, honestly. He's not going to let her go." James didn't disagree with his wife, jokily adding: "I'm going to be wrapped around her little finger. But she will be locked up until she's at least 32."

Ola is due in March 2020

Back in September, the parents-to-be shared their excitement over finally falling pregnant after a three-year fertility battle. "I still can't quite believe it," said Ola, who fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50% chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I don't think it's properly sunk in."

Talking to HELLO! just days after their 12-week scan, the former Strictly Come Dancing professionals were dancing on air – and so, it seems, was their baby. "When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing," said 37-year-old Ola.

