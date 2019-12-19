Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg show their silly side as they visit Dianne's family in Australia The pair will be spending Christmas on the other side of the world

After wrapping up their training sessions for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are enjoying a well-deserved holiday in Australia, where Dianne is originally from. Although, it doesn't appear to be a particularly restful one so far!

The professional dancer posted a sweet snap of the couple, who met on the BBC show in 2018 after they were paired together, cuddling up in cosy grey and cream jumpers as they prepared for the long flight to the other side of the world. She captioned the post: "Let the adventures begin", and Strictly pro Gorka Marquez and host Tess Daly were among the first to wish them well on their travels. They will be spending Christmas together with her family, and Dianne is clearly thrilled with the idea. "Ekkkkkk here we go! Family time and the best part is my @Joe_Sugg is by my side! Let the adventures begin and memories made," she wrote on Twitter.

The pair looked in good spirits as they kicked off their break with a bit of sandboarding at Lancelin sand dunes in Western Australia just hours after their plane touched down. Although they seemed to show no signs of jetlag, Joe's post on Instagram said otherwise. He joked: "Beating the jet lag with a bit of sand boarding. MUST STAY AWAAAAKE."

Dianne also shared a series of pictures which showed herself and Joe spending some quality time with her brother Andrew and their friends. "Sand is the new snow! Great first day down under and my bestie came along," she captioned the post. Fans wrote on her photos: "Looks so good. Have the best time", and YouTube star Tom Cassell, known as Tom Syndicate, teased Joe with the comment: "Are you sunburnt already?"

Dressed in a Friends-themed Central Perk T-shirt, denim shorts and green converse, the 30-year-old looked relaxed as she posed with the boards. While her dancing background may have helped with her balance, the outfit is a far cry from the glitter and sequins you see on the Strictly dancefloor - and the orange and white candy cane suits the pair will be wearing for the Christmas dance competition!

Before you get too jealous of their wonderfully sunny photos, Joe revealed they haven't been entirely lucky with the weather. A video he posted on his Instagram stories showed grey skies and rain pummelling the car window, with the caption: "When a British boy comes to Aus he brings the rain. You're welcome Aus."

