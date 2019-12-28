Strictly’s Aljaz Skorjanec and his wife, fellow dancer Janette Manrara, might not be hearing the pitter-patter of tiny feet in their own life just yet, but they seem to hear them everywhere they go! On Saturday, Aljaz shared an adorable video to his Instagram stories that showed two new infant friends he'd made while on holiday with his wife. The couple is enjoying a romantic post-Christmas break at luxury glamping destination Chocolate Village by the River and Aljaz has shared short glimpses of their trip with his followers, including photos of the couple enjoying the spa and eating breakfast in their robes.

The Strictly couple married two years ago

On Saturday afternoon, the 29-year-old posted a short clip that showed two toddlers in the background and two babies, who were sitting with their mums on either side of him. He panned the camera from one baby to the next, and said: "One, two." In his next video, the dancer and his wife walked out of the café and he explained to the camera, "We stopped to say 'Hi' to the little ones, the babies." He then turned his focus to Janette and her new headwear, a woolly grey hat that Aljaz termed a "Babushka hat." "Look at you!" he told her.

Aljaz has previously admitted to feeling broody

The couple got married in 2017 and both work on Strictly Come Dancing, with Aljaz dancing with Viscountess Emma Weymouth this year and Janette paired up with Paralympic athlete Will Bayley, who sadly had to leave the competition early due to an injury. Both Aljaz and Janette were excited to meet Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby, Mia, earlier this year, and they dote on their baby niece Zala, who Aljaz's sister welcomed in 2018. Speaking to HELLO! soon after her arrival, the Slovenian admitted: "I've always been broody but I can't wait to meet her actually, more than anything... I love kids."

