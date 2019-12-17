Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec delighted his fans on Tuesday evening when he shared an adorable post about his baby niece Zala. The 29-year-old proved just how much of a doting uncle he is, revealing that he and wife Janette Manrara took the 14-month-old to pre-school. Sharing two sweet images of the little girl standing in the middle of her aunt and uncle while holding their hands, Aljaz wrote: "Pre-school run. Auntie & uncle duties. Strong start, proud of us @jmanrara #littlezala." Aljaz's sister Lara Skorjanec gave birth to daughter Zala in October 2018, and Aljaz regularly shares photos of her on social media. Not only is he an uncle, but Zala's godfather too, making their bond even more special.

Aljaz often shares sweet photos of his niece

Aljaz's former Strictly partner Viscountess Emma Weymouth was the first to comment, writing: "Ah Zala," followed by a series of heart eyes emojis. Other fans joked that their time with little Zala is great practice for the couple for when they have their own children, with one commenting: "Waiting for your babies," and another simply said: "Good practice." Aljaz has previously opened up about his bond with Zala, telling HELLO!: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids, but little babies are so fragile and I'm not sure how to hold them! If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it’s supposed to come."

Aljaz is a doting uncle to his niece Zala

The Strictly couple – who married in July 2017 – have spoken on a number of occasions about their plans to start a family. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," Janette previously told HELLO!. "It's definitely going to happen – when, we don't know. We'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly."

The 36-year-old added: "A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment so that’s the priority. We adore working on Strictly. It's the best job in the world and the opportunities we're given when we're not on the show are incredible. As with everything in life, you have it one minute and it's gone the next so we have to grab it while we’ve got it."

