Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's sweet baby present to Gemma Atkinson revealed How cute are they?

When Gemma Atkinson and Strictly professional dancer Gorka Marquez welcomed their baby daughter Mia Louise back in June, they were no doubt showered with presents by their Strictly colleagues and now new mum Gemma has revealed the gorgeous present her daughter received from good friends Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Gemma shared an adorable picture of Mia wearing the cosiest and fluffiest white snowsuit featuring several bows - perfect for the cold autumn weather! "Bring on the winter! Thanks for my cosy outfit @jmanrara and @aljazskorjanec!" she wrote on the picture which showed little Mia looking straight at the camera whilst snuggled up on her car seat.

READ MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara caught in tears after microphone left on

The adorable gift will no doubt have been given to the four-month-old when the pair visited the new parents last month. At the time, Aljaz took to social media to share his joy at having finally spent time with Gemma and Gorka's daughter - and his fans were left wondering when he and Janette will be hearing the pitter patter of tiny feet.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

"Meeting little Mia was a long over due joy! Loved spending the day with the beautiful Mancunian/Spanish family!" Aljaz captioned the post featuring several snaps of the pair with little Mia. And it didn't take long for baby comments to flood the comments section, with one keen fan asking: "Omg you're all so cute when are we having little aljaz and jeanette babies?" Another follower cheekily wrote: "Are you two getting broody?" Whilst a third predicted: "You two next!"

READ MORE: Gemma Atkinson inspires fans with impressive post-baby body transformation

Despite increasing insistence from fans, babies are far from Aljaz and Janette's mind at the moment, as they both confirmed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this year. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," revealed Janette. "So it's definitely going to happen. When we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.