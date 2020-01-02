Sugababes star Heidi Range reveals her young daughter was rushed to hospital over Christmas The Sugababes singer opened up about the ordeal on Instagram

Sugababes star Heidi Range revealed on Sunday that her 23-month-old daughter Aurelia Honey was hospitalised over Christmas after developing a "severe reaction to a virus". The 36-year-old singer added that it has been her "worst" Christmas to date.

In the post, shared to Instagram, Heidi detailed her terrifying few days and thanked staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. The Push the Button singer wrote: "Finally home after what I can only describe as our worst Christmas and most terrifying days ever. Our little lady became very ill with a severe reaction to a virus on Christmas Day and it has been a horrendously scary journey since. Thank you to all the amazing staff on the Neptune ward at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital for taking care of her/making her better and helping us to bring our baby girl home healthy again. Feeling drained and bruised, but eternally grateful and lucky to be bringing her home."

Heidi shared the post on Instagram

Needless to say, the star's followers were quick to send their well wishes. One commented: "Oh my goodness so sorry to hear. That does sound very scary. Glad she is home and on the mend now. Hope you are well."

Thankfully the little tot is now feeling much better

Even some of Heidi's famous friends reached out on social media. Emma Willis replied: "Send you all love babe," while Lisa Faulkner added: "Sending you so much love Heidi." Kimberley Walsh sweetly told Heidi: "So sorry for you all but glad she's OK. Must have been terrifying." Emma Bunton said: "Oh my goodness, so frightening. Sending so much love."

Thankfully, little Aurelia seems to be feeling much better. Heidi has since shared another photo of the little girl enjoying a trip to the theatre on New Year's Eve. Decked out in an adorable tartan dress, the toddler was all smiles as she enjoyed The Tiger Who Came to Tea. Heidi explained: "Our NYE celebrations are well underway, theatre trip to see The Tiger Who Came to Tea."

