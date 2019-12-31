Meghan Markle's close friend Misha Nonoo announces she is pregnant with first baby The fashion designer wed oil heir Michael Hess in September

The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating after her close friend, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, revealed she is pregnant with her first child. The 31-year-old, who reportedly set Meghan and Prince Harry up on their first date, shared a photo of herself on holiday in Mexico showing off her baby bump. According to the Mail Online, Misha captioned the snap: "Back where it all began, but this time with baby on board." Misha announced her happy news in the same location where her husband, oil heir Michael Hess, proposed last year.

Misha and Michael wed in a lavish ceremony in Rome in September. Their nuptials were attended by Meghan and Harry, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, singer Katy Perry and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also in attendance.

Meghan and Misha have been close friends for years

The 20 September wedding was a full weekend of celebrations, starting with the ceremony in Villa Aurelia at 6pm, to coincide with the sunset, followed by a gala dinner and a dance. The dress code stated women should wear full-length dresses and men should dress in tuxedos for the star-studded nuptials, which took place in the lavish 17th-century villa which boasts breath-taking views across Rome from its gardens.

Misha Nonoo designed her own wedding dress

Misha and Michael kept the celebrations going on Saturday, with various activities planned for their guests. As well as exploring Rome with organised city tours, guests enjoyed lunch together before gathering for another big dinner in the Cinecittà film studios. With a "dazzling" dress code and theme of "la Dolce Vita", it was a night to remember for the newlyweds and their guests.

Misha is one of Meghan's best friends and chose her friend's wedding to make her first public appearance with now-husband Michael, so it is no surprise that the Duke and Duchess travelled to Rome for the fashion designer’s big day.

