In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with Hello! magazine, Beulah London co-founder Natasha Rufus Isaacs has revealed that she is pregnant with her third child. The 36-year-old already has daughters Georgia, four, and Cienna, two. "I’m very excited to be a mum of three,” says Natasha as she chats alongside her friend, television presenter Natalie Pinkham. “I’m one of three, so I’ve always wanted three children of my own. Georgia and Cienna can’t wait to be big sisters,” she adds. “Cienna asks me every day when my baby is going to pop out."

"It’s amazing, I’m delighted for them,” says Sky Sports presenter Natalie, 41. “Nats is looking beautiful. She really suits being pregnant.” The two friends were staying at the luxurious Sani Resort on the Kassandra peninsula for the shoot - and Natalie – mum to Wilf, four, and Willow, three, with husband Owain Walbyoff – was equally delighted to have some time for herself.

“It was quality time with best friends, which is very rare,” she says. “Nats and I barely come up for breath. We talked about work and gave each other advice. It was food for the soul.”

Delighted as she is for her friend, the presenter has no plans to add to her own number. “I’d love three, but we’re not going to do it,” she says. “In a dream world, I would. But I had so many complications after both births that I don’t want to risk it. Plus, I love our little team. It’s man-on-man marking at the moment.”

