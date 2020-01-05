How Cameron Diaz is making sure her baby daughter's privacy is completely protected Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their first baby at the beginning of the year

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden delighted fans at the beginning of the year after announcing the arrival of their first child. The Hollywood couple had kept the news under wraps until their daughter was born, and both shared a joint message on their respective Instagram accounts, which gave details about their baby, including her name, Raddix. However, the protective parents are keen to keep Raddix out of the public eye and haven't shared any photos of her – something they won't be doing anytime soon either. To make sure that Raddix's identity is completely protected, Cameron and Benji both turned off the comments option on their posts so that nobody could divulge in any more details on their daughter – something they have been praised for on Twitter.

Cameron Diaz turned off the comments on her baby announcement to protect Raddix's privacy

Raddix's arrival was announced on Friday. Cameron and Benji's message read: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD." They signed off the announcement with well wishes, saying: "From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade."

Baby Raddix is Cameron and Benji Madden's first baby

Cameron and Benji started dating in 2014 and have been private when it comes to their relationship. However, after getting married in 2015 Cameron gushed about her new husband to Instyle magazine, saying: "Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

The pair had been friends for years before dating, as Cameron confirmed in 2015 when she told Cosmopolitan that timing is important to her: "You have to find someone in the same place as you are. Timing is everything. If you get into a relationship where you want something the guy doesn't want, it's never gonna work."

