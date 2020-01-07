Ben Shephard shares video of perfect day out with sons Jack and Sam The Good Morning Britain star enjoyed some quality time with his boys before they return to school

Ben Shephard enjoyed some quality time with his two sons on Monday, making the most of their final few days together before they head back to school following the Christmas break. The Good Morning Britain star shared a sweet video on Instagram of him and his boys, Jack, 14, and Sam, 12, enjoying an afternoon stroll through a beautiful park. Turning the camera on his sons, who were walking a few paces in front of their dad, Ben said: "Afternoon all. Beautiful day in January, last couple of days of the holiday for our lot. Managed to get them outside and off their iPads for a bit before they go back to school."

Ben enjoyed an afternoon stroll with his two sons

Ben shares Jack and Sam with his wife Annie, whom he married in 2004. Just last month, the TV presenter shared another snap of a family stroll, but the "lovely" photo of him and his wife was slightly hampered by their kids larking about in the background. The two boys could be seen behind their parents, jumping on each other and laughing, completely undermining the romantic moment. Ben captioned the hilarious snap: "Out for a Sunday afternoon walk trying to capture a lovely pic, just to have two numpties consistently ruining the moment… Apparently they’re adding humour to a soppy bit of nonsense!! They’re right - but won’t tell them that."

Ben shares Jack and Sam with wife Annie

The 44-year-old's followers loved the glimpse of his family life, with one commenting: "Great pic. Your wife is beautiful." Another added: "Love this… my two boys would do exactly the same," and a third said: "That’s what family life is about... Merry Christmas to you and your family." While Ben and Annie tend to stay out of the spotlight, this isn't the first time the star has shared a photo from his home life that made fans chuckle.

The presenter's birthday was on 11 December, and he posted a picture of the birthday card his sons had made for him. The cheeky duo presented their dad with a handmade piece of white cardboard, on which was written: "To Do: Give Birthday card to idiot," next to a box with a tick in it. Ben captioned the image: "Thanks for all the lovely birthday messages, it’s been such a treat to read them all - you’ll be pleased to know my ongoing battle to get my sons to respect their father is going well!! It's fair to say I’ve nailed it!"

