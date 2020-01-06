Jennifer Aniston turned heads on Sunday night as she stepped out to attend the 2020 Golden Globes in Hollywood, dressed in a floor-length black gown. The star's dazzling dress was created especially for her by Dior, and the Friends actress has since shared some backstage photos on Instagram of herself getting ready in her dressing room ahead of the night, along with a selfie with her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, which was taken while they were eating their meal at the ceremony. In the picture's caption, Jennifer revealed that Reese had asked Beyoncé and Jay-Z for champagne – no less – after they ran out of water on their table. She wrote: "Reese?! This is one of the many reasons I love you. We ran out of water at our table so naturally, she asked Jay-Z and Beyoncé for a glass of their champagne!"

Jennifer Aniston revealed that Beyoncé's champagne had come in handy at her Golden Globes table

The Rachel Green star melted hearts during the night as she supported her ex-husband Brad Pitt during his acceptance speech for Best Support Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The camera panned to the actress smiling as she watched Brad pick up his award, and again during his speech when he made a joke about bringing a guest to the awards night. He said: "I wanted to bring my mum, I couldn't because every woman I stand next to, they say I'm dating and it'd just be awkward." The camera focused on Jennifer following his joke, who burst out laughing, and viewers took to Twitter to discuss the moment. One person wrote: "Jen being happy and proud during Brad's speech? She really is the absolute sweetest," while another added: "The cameraman who panned to Jen Aniston during Brad’s speech deserves a Pulitzer." A third person tweeted: "Jen during Brad’s speech, normally I wouldn’t pay much attention to it but I honestly love a supporting friend."

Jennifer later shared a photo of herself sipping Beyoncé's champagne

Brad also chatted to ET about his relationship with Jennifer after the host Kevin Frazier suggested that fans would be looking forward to their reunion. Brad said: "I'll run into Jen! She's a good friend! It's the most important reunion of her year. That was a play on Friends, anyways!"

Jennifer looked absolutely stunning during the glamorous evening in her Dior gown, which she accessoried with a vintage Cartier necklace. Although she missed out on the Best Actress award, which went to Olivia Colman, Jennifer took to the stage to present and then accept an award on behalf of Russell Crowe, who won Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture but was unable to attend the ceremony due to the Australian bush fires.

