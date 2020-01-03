Actress Cameron Diaz welcomes first child with husband Benji Madden The pair have been together since 2014

This year is off to an incredible start for Cameron Diaz and her Good Charlotte husband Benji Madden, who have welcomed their first child. The actress shared the news on Instagram on Friday, writing: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

The couple added that their new daughter's privacy is of the utmost importance, adding: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

The couple shared the news on Instagram

They signed off the announcement with well wishes, saying: "From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade."

The pair have been married since 2015

The pair started dating in 2014 and have been private when it comes to their relationship. However, after getting married in 2015 Cameron gushed about her new husband to Instyle magazine, saying: "Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

The pair had been friends for years before dating, as Cameron confirmed in 2015 when she told Cosmopolitan that timing is important to her: "You have to find someone in the same place as you are. Timing is everything. If you get into a relationship where you want something the guy doesn't want, it's never gonna work."

