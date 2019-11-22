Gemma Atkinson shared an incredible new photo of her daughter Mia after they spent a rare day apart on Friday. The actress took some time away from her first child to spend the day at the Strictly studios, ahead of her appearance with boyfriend Gorka Marquez on the Christmas special. But it was clear the separation was hard on the new mum as she later expressed her excitement at returning to her daughter after a long day of rehearsals. Posting a beautiful close-up image of Mia flashing her baby blues, Gemma said: "On my way home to my little Duck. I’ve missed you stupid amounts Mia Louise."

Her followers were amazed by the photo, with Gorka one of the first to comment. He wrote: "My baby!!!!," followed by a series of hearts and smiley faces with heart eyes. Former Strictly star Mollie King said: "She is so gorgeous Gem." While another added: "Could she look any more like her daddy".

Gemma, 34, has previously joked about how irritated she gets when people say her daughter resembles Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka. Talking on Hits Radio Breakfast, Gemma quipped: "Everyone who comes to see us says 'oh my God she's beautiful, isn't she like her dad?' Everyone keeps saying 'she's stunning' and then 'isn't she like Gorka?' And I look at them and go 'yeah even though I carried her for nine months and all this and she looks like him!'" The former Emmerdale star doesn't like to be away from Mia for too long.

Gemma is often told Mia looks so much like dad Gorka

Earlier this month, she shared a sweet reunion video after she had to spend the day in London for more Strictly rehearsals. Uploading a video to Instagram stories, Gemma was seen cradling her tot to her chest and rocking her as she told Mia: "Made it home. Dad's gone to the supermarket because your Mum's starving. What's new? But I made it home to you, best part of my day now, getting home to you."

