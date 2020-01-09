Former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson shared a relatable parenting quote on Wednesday evening, revealing her feelings about returning to work after giving birth to her baby girl. The actress, who shares little Mia with her partner Gorka Marquez, reposted the following message from fellow actress Lucy Pargeter's Instagram page. "Parenting and working is one of the biggest conflicts I've experienced. Every bit of me wants to be with you but equally doesn't want to lose me in the process, just want you to know that it was for something. I don't want 'it all' but this is my something while you are my everything."

The quote, which originated from blogger Anna Whitehouse of Mother Pukka, clearly hit a nerve with Gemma who wrote: "THIS! #repost @lucyparge EXACTLY how I’ve felt about going back to work." Mum-of-one Gemma regularly shares posts about her home life on her social media and often speaks about balancing motherhood and work, along with carving out time for herself to workout at the gym.

Many of Gemma's Instagram followers agreed with her post, with one writing: "Being a mum and working brings the most guilt a mother can experience xx well done Gemma x your doing good." Another said: "Nothing wrong with having a little bit of “you” back and having conversations with so called adults! Then go back to being mummy at home. It’s all about balance for both of you."

Several mums were in exactly the same situation as Gemma, with one fan telling the star: "I couldn’t relate to this more right now!!" Another said: "This is just what I needed to see back to work on the 27th," and one writing, "Still feel like this and I have 11 and 13 year old girls."

Gemma shared another heart-warming post on New Year's Eve paying tribute to Gorka and Mia. In her message, the actress wrote: "Topping off this year is having Mia. Being a mum has changed me in ways I never thought possible, and I love her more everyday. I couldn’t ask for a better partner or dad for Mia in Gorks. He works hard, he’s present & supportive and he’s not once made me feel anything but beautiful before, during and after my pregnancy. Family is everything and I’m so thankful for mine."

