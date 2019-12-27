Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher shares the cutest clip of his baby's first steps - take a look This is just too adorable

From dance steps to baby's first steps – what a December it's been for Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher. The former Emmerdale star lifted the Glitterball trophy with his dance partner Oti Mabuse, then he whisked his family off on holiday to sunny Dubai, and now Kelvin is celebrating his son Milo's first steps. Aw! The star, who is married to wife Liz Marsland and shares two children with her, posted a video on his Instagram Stories on Thursday evening. In the clip we see adorable one-year-old Milo walking for the first time – on Boxing day! Kelvin says: "One, two three, go on!" as Milo walks several steps looking very pleased with himself indeed.

Milo is surrounded by his family in the living room as he achieves the huge milestone moment. There'll be no stopping him now, Kelvin. Everyone cheers Milo's big achievement and no doubt the celebrations continued for a while after the clip finished.

On Tuesday morning, kelvin shared another sweet video with his social media followers showing his three-year-old daughter Marnie and Milo dancing on the kitchen top table to Wizzard's classic song I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day. It comes shortly after Kelvin shared an adorable video of the pair sleeping in their first-class seats during their flight home from Dubai.

Just moments after winning Strictly with Oti, Kelvin revealed to HELLO! that he would be whisking his family off on an amazing vacation over the festive period. "I'm going on holiday next week with my family for just a few days," he shared. "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them."

Asked how he would celebrate, the actor added: "I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here. I think I need five minutes just to take stock really. It still feels just so surreal, and when you don't expect something and it happens it's just really quite hard to take. I wish I had more words in my vocabulary to explain how I feel."