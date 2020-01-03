TV presenter Myleene Klass looks amazing in a new photo shared on her Instagram page. The mum-of-three is currently enjoying a family holiday in the beautiful Maldives with her partner Simon Motson and her daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, eight, along with new baby boy Apollo. On Thursday, the former Hearsay singer posted a snap of herself breastfeeding little Apollo and the star looked absolutely radiant. Dressed in a sarong, Myleene went makeup-free for the picture, revealing her flawless complexion and holiday glow. Myleene wrote: "Me and my beautiful son #islandlife #cabaña," along with a heart emoji. We're just a tad envious of the star's luxurious break away at the beach!

Her followers adored the relaxed photograph, with fellow singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor posting, "I know that feeling," and DJ Lauren Laverne saying, "That little hand." One fan complimented Myleene: " Such a gorgeous image!!! You look radiant…and freckle-tastic."

Photo: Instagram / Myleene Klass

There were plenty of positive comments about breastfeeding, with one fan writing: "Yes for normalising breastfeeding!" and another posting, "Nothing nicer than looking down at your baby and seeing how content they are when feeding." One follower said: "Good for you not shying away from breast feeding. How anyone can find it offensive is beyond me. It's the most natural thing in the world."

Myleene and Simon welcomed Apollo into the world on 1 August and announced his birth in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. The doting mum-of-three opened up about his arrival, claiming Apollo's entrance was not as straightforward as her two previous labours. "My waters broke and I was in the birthing pool," she said. "We had a really easy first three hours, to the point that I thought we would all be home by 7pm. But I don't remember what happened next. I lost five hours of my life and it was a pretty complicated birth in the end." Once he was born, she added: "Suddenly Apollo was here and you forget everything. My body felt pretty invincible."