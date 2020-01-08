Gemma Atkinson is one proud mama! The soap star, who shares her daughter Mia with boyfriend Gorka Marquez, has revealed that her little girl has started weaning – and is also sleeping in her own room. Gemma, who returned to work following her maternity leave this week, shared an adorable video on Instagram of the mother-daughter duo lying on the floor together.

Gemma addressed her followers as well as her little munchkin as she said: "So we started weaning a few days ago, didn't we? And she went in her own bedroom a few nights ago, and you did so good. Me and Gorka hardly slept because any noise on the monitor, obviously we crept ourselves in and ran into the room. There was no need to, she was fine."

The actress continued: "But the food she absolutely loves. We've been giving her baby rice because I didn't want anything sweet on her palette. I know there's porridge and stuff with blueberries, but I didn't want anything sweet on your palette to start with, because I want you to eat good! She's been on baby rice and milk and this morning she had a bit of my banana, and she loved that, didn't you? So, so far, so good! The food goes everywhere though doesn't it? It's just messy, messy!"

Gemma reveals her daughter has started weaning

The former Strictly star returned to her job at Hits Radio on Monday, having been on maternity leave since last summer. Gemma, who welcomed her daughter in July, has taken up the new afternoon drive time slot after giving up her morning show. The mum-of-one wrote: "First day back at work Instagram VS reality. I'm officially back on @hitsradiouk on our new drive time show! Myself and @wesbutters will be getting you home from work weekdays 4pm to 7pm!"

Gemma shared two snaps on Instagram alongside her colleague Wes, one showing them 'Instagram happy' to be back at work, and the other showing the 'reality' of how they really feel about it – pretty miserable!

