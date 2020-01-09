These are the most successful baby names of 2020 Will your little one be a CEO?

Choosing a baby name is a tricky business – it's hard enough hiding your preferred moniker from friends and family while you're trying to settle on a favourite - but did you know that some names signal future success more than others? Yes, that's right, certain boys and girls names are found more often in top jobs than others, so if you fancy giving your little cherub a flying career start, read on.

Ask Traders analysed over 3000 CEO's names from some of the world's biggest companies including Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Rolls Royce and Amazon. They then compared the names with Adzuna's salary data to discover which names earned the most money. Until now, the most successful names were Michael, Mark and David, while for girls it was Mary.

But trends change and the data also revealed the most popular names of 2020 and their forecasted future earnings. Billie, Logan and Jude are set to be this year's top names for success.

Billie comes out top as the most successful girls' name with average earnings predicted to be £40,789, inspired by singer Billie Eilish. Next in line are the names Eve, Austin, Ariana and Ivy.

Logan is the most successful boys' name of the year with an average predicted salary of £45,394, paying tribute to YouTuber Logan Paul. Following Logan are the names Eric, Freddie, Arthur and Tommy.

The most successful gender-neutral name of 2020 is Jude, which means 'praise', and has an average future salary of £39,792. The names Max, Ellis, Rowan and Evelyn. An interesting finding of the research revealed that while the name John is not currently top where CEOs are concerned, Johns are likely to earn more than Michael, Marks and David, showing that the titles don't count for everything.

Look out for a wave of Billies, Logans and Judes this year!

