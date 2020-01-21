Amy Willerton has opened up about welcoming her beautiful baby daughter, Demelza, in HELLO! magazine, and admitted that the birth was somewhat traumatic after her baby daughter had become "wedged" on a nerve in her back. The former Miss Universe Great Britain explained: "My waters broke in bed at 1am and within two hours, I was having three contractions every ten minutes. Two midwives came and things progressed really quickly, but as the pain built up, labour slowed down."

After planning a home birth, Amy tried to "give her baby time to move around" by the recommendation of her midwives, by sitting in her balcony hot tub and trying to walk around. However, she eventually was forced to go to hospital 46 hours later, where she opted for a "semi-elective" Caesarean. She explained: "I said: ‘Take me to theatre.' I just wanted to know our baby would be safe... Daniel gave his phone to the anaesthetist to record the birth so it’s all on video – me yelling how happy I am and with a massive smile on my face all throughout labour. I’d been in so much pain and suddenly I felt great."

The new mum certainly had a tough time ahead of giving birth, as she also had her phone stolen on the same day that her waters broke. Speaking about the loss of her phone, which contained her birthing plan, Amy admitted that she was "devastated". She said: "I felt someone put their hand in my pocket and my phone, with all my birth preparation – voice notes, a birthing playlist, my plan to get through early labour – was gone. None of it was backed up. I began crying my eyes out. I was devastated." However, all's well that ends well, as little Demelza was welcomed into the world at 11.08pm, seven days after her due date and weighing 7lb 5oz.

