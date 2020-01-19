In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Amy Willerton reveals she and fiancé Daniel Day have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Demelza Eira. Amy tells the magazine that their new addition joined the world on January 4 weighing 7lb 5oz. "This last week has been incredible," the model and presenter, who has starred on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and The Jump tells the magazine.

"We've been on lockdown, just lapping her up and taking it all in. It feels as though time has stopped because it's just us and our little baby in the cave we've built. Having a first baby is truly life-changing. Some people have asked: 'I bet you can't wait for her to walk and talk?' No, no, no. I just want to love every stage."

Say HELLO! to baby Demelza Eira

In the interview, Amy also says that she had planned an 'epic home birth' until she underwent an unexpected ordeal. On 2 January, after enjoying a night out having dinner with Daniel in central London, Amy was robbed while walking along Oxford Street.

"I felt someone put their hand in my pocket and my phone, with all my birth preparation – voice notes, a birthing playlist, my plan to get through early labour – was gone. None of it was backed up. I began crying my eyes out. I was devastated," recalls Amy, who believes the shock of the event contributed to the subsequent onset of labour.

Amy gave birth on 4 January

"That night, my waters broke in bed at 1am and within two hours, I was having three contractions every ten minutes. Two midwives came and things progressed really quickly, but as the pain built up, labour slowed down."

Amy, a former Miss Universe finalist, also says she is relaxed about getting back to her pre-pregnancy weight. "I put on 17kg [2st 9lb] during the pregnancy, which is more than average but I'm very chilled about it. Yes, I'm hoping I get my waist back soon, but my priority is healing and loving every moment of being a mum. That's what's important."

