Congratulations are in order for Amy Willerton, who has welcomed her first child. The 27-year-old made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a sweet photo of her newborn's tiny toes along with the caption: "You’re REAL #lovebubble #newborn #newarrival #cocoonababy #imsoinlove." Excitingly, the I'm a Celebrity star will be sharing more photos of her new little'un in Monday's edition of HELLO!, in an exclusive interview, and we can't wait to hear all about the lead up to and the birth of her first child.

Amy exclusively revealed to HELLO! in October that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Daniel Day. Speaking from her babymoon in the Seychelles, the former Miss Universe Great Britain winner said: "The baby was conceived not long after we got engaged in March. It’s definitely the most wonderful engagement present we could ever wish for."

Amy shared the incredible news on Instagram

While many couples share their pregnancy joy after the first scan at 12 weeks, Amy and Daniel kept their secret for two months more as they underwent an amniocentesis, which checks the full spectrum of any chromosomal and genetic conditions to see if their baby had conditions such as Down, Edwards and Patau syndromes, because there is a history of disabilities in Amy’s family. Her dearly loved brother Ross, 25, was born with an extra chromosome and has a rare form of autism known as mosaicism, which Amy has always been told is not hereditary. "Our unborn baby was, in fact, okay," Amy says.

Amy and Daniel announced they were expecting in October

The couple only became engaged in March, and are relaxed about when their wedding will take place, especially now they have welcomed a beautiful baby into the world. Amy explained: "We want to get it right. If it happens next summer as we had planned, amazing. If it happens a little later, that’s okay, too. Our wedding is about telling our friends and family that we want to be together forever and what counts is that our little baby will be with us. That's really special."

