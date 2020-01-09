Heavily pregnant Amy Willerton has revealed she was mugged for her mobile phone. The former I'm A Celebrity star shared her ordeal, which occurred last week, on social media after admitting she is now two weeks past her due date. The 27-year-old claimed she was an "easy target" for the thief thanks to her sizeable bump. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, she explained: "To the dude that robbed me, I do understand desperation often makes many of us turn to things we would rather not do. But I don’t think you understand the implications that stealing my phone (that I had just bought to take better pictures of my baby) last week has had on something really quite important in my life."

Amy continued: "I was #41weekspregnant and therefore became an easy target. Remember when you see a pregnant lady she is not just that big belly - that baby is her hopes, dreams and future and her every waking breath goes into building and preparing for that new life. I was terrified of birth... But I spent months and months obsessively doing what I needed to do in order to trust in myself and believe that I could do it. My #hynobirthing tracks, the playlist I made to keep myself calm, the notes I wrote to myself , all lost... little things but they meant a lot to me. So please when you see someone carrying life remember that baby was imagined up months, even years before she became pregnant - there is always a journey to motherhood and it’s often a silent one."

She concluded: "Be nice to her, offer her your seat on the tube, and help her if she is struggling as I know I have often found it very difficult to ask for help but I’ve never been this vulnerable before… #babyonboard #pregnancy #motherhood #bekind."

Amy confirmed that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Daniel Day in an exclusive photoshoot with HELLO! back in October. Speaking on her babymoon in the Seychelles, the former Miss Universe Great Britain winner told us: "The baby was conceived not long after we got engaged in March. It’s definitely the most wonderful engagement present we could ever wish for."

While many couples share their pregnancy joy after the first scan at 12 weeks, Amy and Daniel kept theirs secret for two months more as they underwent an amniocentesis, which checks the full spectrum of any chromosomal and genetic conditions to see if their baby had conditions such as Down, Edwards and Patau syndromes, because there is a history of disabilities in Amy’s family. Her dearly loved brother Ross, 25, was born with an extra chromosome and has a rare form of autism known as mosaicism, which Amy has always been told is not hereditary. "Our unborn baby was, in fact, okay," Amy revealed.

