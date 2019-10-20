Exclusive: Amy Willerton confirms she is expecting her first child with fiancé Daniel Day Congratulations are in order for this I'm A Celebrity star!

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and The Jump star Amy Willerton has announced to HELLO! that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Daniel Day in a beautiful photoshoot and interview in HELLO!.

Speaking on her babymoon in the Seychelles, the former Miss Universe Great Britain winner says: "The baby was conceived not long after we got engaged in March. It’s definitely the most wonderful engagement present we could ever wish for."

They may now postpone their wedding. The couple, who first dated in 2014 before embarking on a long-distance relationship when Amy relocated to Los Angeles for a TV presenting job, are relaxed about when it will be. "We want to get it right," Amy - who stayed at the Hilton Labriz Resort & Spa and the Hilton Northolme Resort & Spa - tells us. "If it happens next summer as we had planned, amazing. If it happens a little later, that’s okay, too.

"Our wedding is about telling our friends and family that we want to be together forever and what counts is that our little baby will be with us. That’s really special."

While many couples share their pregnancy joy after the first scan at 12 weeks, Amy and Daniel kept their secret for two months more as they underwent an amniocentesis, which checks the full spectrum of any chromosomal and genetic conditions to see if their baby had conditions such as Down, Edwards and Patau syndromes, because there is a history of disabilities in Amy’s family. Her dearly loved brother Ross, 25, was born with an extra chromosome and has a rare form of autism known as mosaicism, which Amy has always been told is not hereditary. "Our unborn baby was, in fact, okay," Amy says.

In April, Amy shared her engagement news with HELLO!. Daniel, her partner of five years, had proposed on a snowy mountaintop in Switzerland at sunrise on 29 March. "I was all set to do some extreme skiing," Amy said at the time. "Then I spied a breakfast picnic set up with candles, a firepit, a bottle of our favourite champagne and red roses everywhere."

"Then he dropped to both knees and pulled out a box from his pocket containing the most beautiful ring. It felt like a dream." To make absolutely sure it was really happening, Amy asked Daniel to propose for a second time. "And the second time around I made him do it on one knee because I didn’t know if proposing on both knees counted!"

"I couldn't have asked for it to go better," said Daniel, adding that his only worry was Amy discovering his plans. "She’s like Sherlock Holmes – you can't get anything by her." "Now it does feel like the next chapter," gushed Amy.

