Fearne Cotton debuted her brand new hair colour on Instagram on Friday night – and the star has gone pink! Taking to social media, the Celebrity Juice host shared a series of snaps of her new look, and her blonde hair has been lightly dyed with pink tones. Alongside one picture, the mother-of-two wrote: "Friday night whim." It seems that Fearne's decision to go pink was a last-minute one!

WATCH: Fearne Cotton in 60 seconds

Fearne is known for her love of bright, bold colours, and kaleidoscopic tones can be seen everywhere in her life, from her home décor to her envious wardrobe collection. In fact, on Wednesday the doting mum announced that she is an ambassador for Dulux Colour of the Year 2020, adding that she has become "addicted to decorating".

MORE: 16 celebrities who'll convince you to try pink hair for winter

Fearne shared the snap on Instagram

MORE: Fearne Cotton reveals she has become 'addicted to decorating' her colourful London home

The Top of the Pops presenter added that in 2020 she hopes to be braver with her design choices. Fearne explained: "I think I have become addicted to decorating, painting in particular. In the past year, I looked at my house and thought it was actually quite boring in terms of the decor. I've tried to be braver, with things like painting ceilings in colour – I'd never considered the ceiling before!”

While she has opted for punchy shades of pink, green and yellow in some parts of her house, it's not all about bright colours for Fearne. In fact, she has favoured the more muted Dulux Tranquil Dawn™ shade in her living room and bedroom, which has been named as the colour of 2020.

"Both of these are rooms where I like to relax and feel calm. That feeling of being closer to nature, of bringing the outside in, is one I love, and this colour does that perfectly," Fearne explained. "I want to create inviting spaces at home, where if it's family who are there or friends are visiting, we can lock eyes, connect and there isn’t a screen to be seen."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.