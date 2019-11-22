Pregnant Millie Mackintosh shares adorable baby bump photo as she poses in swimsuit in Miami We're so excited for the former Made in Chelsea star

Millie Mackintosh is absolutely blooming! The former Made in Chelsea star, who is expecting her first baby – a little girl - with husband Hugo Taylor, has shared some lovely photographs on her Instagram page of her growing bump. Currently in sunny Miami for work projects, beautiful Millie posted a snap of herself in a cool gingham swimsuit as she posed in her very chic looking hotel room. The snap shows the star's little bump, and we are so excited for her! "Love a good swimsuit @bikinicultureofficial," wrote Millie. The model also shared another of herself leaning on a car wearing a skin-tight white dress which showed her bump off.

WATCH: Millie tells HELLO! about her pregnancy above

We're loving all of Millie's pregnancy updates – she's even told us the exact age and size of her baby right now. On her Instagram Stories, the star revealed she is 15 weeks pregnant and used a fruit size guide. Millie posted a picture of an avocado and wrote 'length 11.6cm crown to rump' and 'weight 100g'. Aw! "My little avocado," she wrote with a heart emoji.

MORE: Pregnant Lydia Bright reveals daughter's touching nickname

Millie revealed her pregnancy news with Hugo in an exclusive interview with HELLO! and told us: "Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far." She continued: "I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell."

MORE: 8 parenting techniques Victoria Beckham swears by

The couple immediately got the ball rolling with planning their little one's arrival, due in May 2020. Millie also told HELLO! that the couple have bought a new house and are already planning their baby's nursery. "[I'm] really excited to do the nursery because I've got a while left to go in my pregnancy," she explained, "[and] now that we've found a bigger place to move to I can actually picture where it's going to be."