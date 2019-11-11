Millie Mackintosh reveals moment she cried buying baby essentials Millie is expecting her first child

It's something every mum-to-be can relate to, the moment you buy maternity and baby essentials and overwhelming excitement takes over and for Millie Mackintosh, that feeling is all too familiar. After announcing she is expecting her first child with husband Hugo Taylor, the wellness and beauty guru has opened up about the emotions she felt when she went shopping for maternity items for the first time.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the 30-year-old recalled: "I got a pair of maternity jeans which was quite a big moment and definitely made the changes in my body feel really real." She continued: "It was quite significant I think just even trying my maternity jeans on for first time I had a little cry."

Millie, who has recently launched a beauty collection into Boots stores, revealed that she and husband Hugo Taylor were expecting their first child, a baby girl, in an exclusive interview with HELLO! this week. On her pregnancy, Millie said, "Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far." She continued: "I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell." We're so excited for them!

And it seems that Millie and Hugo, who married in 2018, have immediately got the ball rolling with planning their little one's arrival, due in May 2020. Millie also told HELLO! that the couple have bought a new house and are already planning their baby's nursery. "[I'm] really excited to do the nursery because I've got a while left to go in my pregnancy," she explained, "[and] now that we've found a bigger place to move to I can actually picture where it's going to be."

