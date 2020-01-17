Olympian Helen Glover and her husband, wildlife presenter and naturalist Steve Backshall, are delighted to announce that they have become parents to twins as they reveal the exciting news exclusively to HELLO! Online. Helen, 33, gave birth to a boy and a girl on Thursday 16 January, little siblings for their 18-month-old son Logan. The couple exclusively said: "We are so excited to welcome the babies to our family! It is going to be a learning curve for us juggling the two of them and Logan, but we are already loving journey."

WATCH: Helen Glover dotes on baby Logan in exclusive video

Over on Instagram, Helen also shared a gorgeous photo of her twins, writing: "We're gonna need a bigger boat! Welcome to the world little ones. Your big brother is already setting the pace and is so pleased to meet you. Tips for surviving 3 under 2 on a postcard please."

Helen shared this adorable photo of their twins

The happy news that they were expecting was first revealed at the Animal Hero Awards at the end of September when the couple - who married in a clifftop ceremony back in 2016 in a wedding covered exclusively by HELLO! - handed out the awards. While presenting the Inspirational Animal of the Year award to a dog called Barrie, the two-time Olympic champion rower was clearly emotional as she said: "I'm definitely blaming my pregnancy hormones for this." She later tweeted: "An absolute dream to present the @AnimalHeroAward and first official outing of the bump!"

MORE: Future of Prince Harry and Meghan's staff at Frogmore House revealed

The couple are also parents to 18-month-old Logan

However, what Helen and 46-year-old Steve didn't reveal back then is that they were expecting twins! Helen has previously told HELLO! of her joy at being a mum, "Motherhood has been everything and more. I think, if anything, it has made Steve and me even closer. It was something we were ready for and excited about and now we can share so much with Logan."

MORE: Rochelle Humes shares first ever photo of daughter's faces

She also spoke of her pride: "I was proud of what my body could do as a rower but I am even prouder of it as a mum. As a mum you become so aware of what your body is capable of – to go through something pretty painful and come out the other side – and so now it is more about building on that, to feel strong, to feel confident."

Helen and Steve married in the bride's native Cornwall in 2016

The news is all the more emotional as before Logan was born the couple had revealed they were expecting twins. A month after the announcement came the devastating news that they had lost one of the babies. At the time Helen thanked everyone for their messages, explaining: "We've had the hard news that one baby hasn't made it but we are very excited and hopeful for the remaining baby to arrive this summer."

Of welcoming their son on 24 July 2018, Steve said "the biggest adventure begins", and Helen has since told us that Logan has already adopted their love of the outdoors. "He's definitely an outdoor baby, which is lucky for us, and he takes everything in his stride. Swimming is his favourite thing. He has always been a water baby, ever since he was born."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.