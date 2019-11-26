Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting their second baby!

Congratulations to Ronan Keating and his wife Storm, who are expecting their second baby together. Storm made the big announcement on Instagram, sharing a sweet snapshot showing the couple’s two-year-old son Cooper kissing her tiny baby bump. "Another little Keating on the way," the 38-year-old captioned the image. A short while later, Ronan shared the same post on his Instagram page. Ronan and Storm have been married since August 2015, and welcomed their son together in April 2017. The Boyzone star, 42, is also a dad to three children from his first marriage; Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and 14-year-old Ali.

Earlier this year, Australia-born Storm opened up about the possibility of having a second baby with her popstar husband. She told RSVP magazine: "It is certainly a possibility. It would be nice for Cooper to have a little brother or sister. I won't lie, the idea of trying to manage another child on top of everything else and our crazy lifestyle is not exciting, but there is certainly a possibility for Coop to have a little buddy."

She continued: "We are so lucky as Ronan is hands on and we are 50/50 when it comes to look after Cooper. But at the same time I feel like the demand on you as a mother when you've got a young child is so great. You're making sure the house is maintained and you're making sure no one's birthdays are missed and if someone has a party that they're getting dropped off and picked up."

Back in April, Storm took to Instagram in celebration of Cooper's second birthday, telling fans her little boy has brought her "nothing but joy". "Little man... from the moment you came into our world you have brought nothing but joy, love and laughter. Every day I feel like my heart could burst looking at your cheeky little face which is ALWAYS smiling," she wrote. "You're seriously the happiest little monkey on the planet and you make all your family so happy too. We are so blessed to have you in our lives and can't even imagine you not in it - you make things perfect. Happy 2nd birthday Coops, you're a special little ray of sunshine you are. Love you with all my heart, Mummy x."