Congratulations to Michelle McManus and her husband Jeff, who have welcomed their first baby together. Michelle, 39, took to Instagram this week to celebrate the arrival of her son, who was born in January, and shared a sweet snapshot of her little boy lying in his cot. "Last month we welcomed our beautiful son Harry John Nimmo into the world," she wrote. "Never could I have imagined this feeling of utter joy and overwhelming love for my little boy. My heart is literally bursting with happiness. We love you so much Harry."

Scottish singer Michelle – who won the second and final series of UK talent show Pop Idol in 200 – only announced her pregnancy news in December, telling fans on Instagram: "On the 10th day of Christmas, ‪my true love gave to me Our very own little baby. ‪Baby Nimmo due early 2020."

It comes two years after Michelle and Jeff were married in the Scottish Highlands, following a two-year relationship. The star revealed on Twitter that the pair had tied the knot, as she shared some pictures from their big day. She wrote: "So......@jnim86 and I had a lovely wee weekend. Love from the new Mr & Mrs Nimmo." The following day, she added: "Well I guess it's true....All you need is love after all #The Nimmo's #Mallaig2017 #HighlandHoolie @jnim86."

The singer-turned-actress got engaged during a romantic vacation in May 2016. She revealed her happy news on social media: "Just back from Tenerife. The sun shone, the cocktails flowed & the love of my life asked me to marry him."