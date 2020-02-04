Gemma Atkinson delighted fans on Tuesday morning as she shared a brand new video of baby daughter Mia. Gemma, 35, posted an adorable clip showing Mia looking at the camera and sweetly smiling up at her mummy. "7 months old today! I'm so happy you picked me to be you mum Mia," the proud actress captioned the footage. Gemma and her Strictly partner Gorka Marquez welcomed Mia, their first baby together, on 4 July. They frequently post snapshots of their daughter on Instagram, as well as sharing precious family moments with their fans.

Gemma took to Instagram to celebrate Mia's seven month birthday

At the weekend, Gemma uploaded a video showing Gorka and Mia Skyping with Gorka's parents in Spain. Although Mia is still too young to talk, the couple plan to raise the tiny tot to be bilingual and her grandparents could be heard speaking Spanish in the video. Mia appeared very excited by the whole business, tapping her hands on the worktop in front of her as she stared in fascination at the screen. Gemma shared two short clips from the sweet behind-the-scenes moment. The first one was captioned: "Hola! Morning chat with Nana & Grandpa in Spain," followed by Spanish flag and heart emojis. On the second one, she wrote: "To Mia they will be called Abuelo and Abuela. Our little bilingual baby!"

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their first child in July 2019

Just last month, Gemma revealed that Mia had said her very first word – and it wasn't what she expected. The former Strictly Come Dancing star took to her Instagram Stories to share her bittersweet excitement over Mia learning to speak. Talking into the camera, she said: "I carried her. Had a kidney infection with her around seven months. I was taken to A&E. I had an achy back, swollen feet, quite a traumatic birth followed by a haemorrhage – and this morning, the first thing she starts saying… Dada! Dada dada. Now I know dada is easier than mamma but come on Mia! Crikey!" Gemma then panned the camera around to boyfriend Gorka, who was unable to hide the delighted look on his face.