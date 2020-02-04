Kylie Jenner reveals how she's protecting daughter Stormi in revealing new interview The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to her little girl

There is no doubt that Kylie Jenner is a doting mum to her daughter Stormi, who turned two on 1 February. And the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about her little girl in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, where she revealed the foods that Stormi likes to eat, and how their house is completely nut-free because the two-year-old is allergic to them. "We are a peanut-free household because Stormi is allergic. All nuts actually, not just peanuts," she said. Kylie also went on to reveal that her daughter adores eating bagels, so much so that she has even dreamt about them.

;

Watch Stormi playing at her Stormi World birthday party

Kylie Jenner revealed that Stormi is allergic to nuts

In the interview, Kylie also opened up about raising her little girl in the public eye, and how she's wanting to ensure that Stormi knows just how lucky they are. She said of Stormi's upbringing: "I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don’t look!'"

MORE: Chrissy Teigen shows off her impressive pantry

Stormi is doted on by parents Kylie and Travis Scott

Kylie also cited her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, as her parenting inspiration. "I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi," she said. On having more children in the future, Kylie admitted that her friends have been asking her to give Stormi a sibling. "My friends pressure me about it. they love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there's no plan," she said.

READ: Sarah Jessica Parker shocks fans with surprising news about her work

It's been a busy few weeks for Kylie, who hosted two incredible parties for her daughter. Just before Stormi's second birthday, the beauty mogul held a The Stormi Collection celebration at her house to mark her latest Lip Kip collection, which was dedicated to her little girl. Then, on Stormi's actual birthday, Kylie invited her friends and family to help mark her daughter's big day at a theme park-inspired Stormi World 2 bash. Following on from Stormi's birthday last year, there was a funfair, games, and even Stormi World merchandise to buy at the event, along with a Trolls and Frozen section – two of Stormi's favourite films.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.