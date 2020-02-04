Alex Jones shares adorable photo with baby Kit after returning home from The One Show

Alex Jones looked every inch the doting mother as she returned home following "a good day" at work. The One Show host took to her Instagram Stories on Monday evening to share a cute photo with her baby son Kit, fast asleep in her arms. "A good day, but happy to be home with the boys," she simply wrote across the image alongside a blue heart emoji.

It's been a busy few weeks for Alex as she returned to The One Show after a nine-month maternity leave. She and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their second son Kit in May last year. On the day of her return, the TV star - who is also a mother to three-year-old son Teddy - admitted she had "mixed feelings" about being back. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

Alex Jones shared this cute selfie with baby Kit

Alex continued: "As soon as I put lipstick on this morning, little Ted looked at me with his huge brown eyes and asked, 'Where are you going mummy?' It nearly killed me, but it's time to go back and I'm looking forward to going back to a job I love, but my goodness, I'll miss these two. So here we go... the juggle begins."

Meanwhile, Alex will soon be preparing to say goodbye to her co-host Matt Baker as they will be going their separate ways in March. Matt, 42, recently announced that he would be leaving The One Show in March. In December, the dad-of-two explained that one of the main reasons behind his resignation was to spend more time with his family, saying: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

He added: "Of course I'd like to thank Alex, who I've shared this sofa with for all these years. And the teams of people who work on this show all around the UK, the ones who you do not get to see; the researchers, the producers, the studio crew, everyone that makes this show feel like a massive family. And I'm going to miss you all very much indeed. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

