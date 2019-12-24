Actor David Tennant opens up about Christmas with his five children Christmas Day must be so much fun at their house!

Doctor Who and Broadchurch star David Tennant is one busy dad come Christmas Day – and all the time, by the sounds of things! The popular actor has five children with his wife, actress Georgie Moffett, and David admits that the festive period is all about spending time with their children. Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, David revealed that his wife's birthday also falls on Christmas Day. "Christmas is about the kids," he said. "We stay up just past midnight on Christmas Day when all the kids are in bed and we’ll have a five minute birthday celebration… Then you’re like, the kids are going to get up in 20 minutes so we need to get some sleep!”

David with wife Georgia

The couple are parents to 17-year-old son Ty, eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred, Doris, four, and their nine-week-old baby. On his growing brood, David revealed: “[I have] five [children now] it’s quite a lot, it’s a sofa full! It is great. It’s a lot of work but there’s nothing like it really. The baby is nine weeks old now so you’re just getting that thing where you look and get a smile back. You’d give up any night’s sleep for that.”

The actor said of the family's Christmas plans: "[I’ll be] at home! I don’t get the idea of going away, it doesn’t work for me. The idea you’d go and sit on a beach at Christmas, it’s wrong isn’t it! Shouldn’t it be cold and a bit miserable, shouldn’t you be under the duvet waiting to hear sleigh bells in the snow?!”

David and Georgia married on 30th December 2011, with David proposing in the sweetest way. He said: “I wrapped up a big box in Christmas paper and there was another box inside that and another inside that. She didn’t get it. It was weird. She was going through [the boxes] by box 10, she still hadn’t figured out what I was doing. It was great, she opened the last box and it worked, she said ‘Yes’ thankfully!”

Aw, what a fab story. Happy Christmas to the Tennants!