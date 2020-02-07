Although Olly Murs has been trying to keep his romance with girlfriend Amelia Tank on the down-low, the Voice UK judge could not resist sharing a new photo of the pair from their romantic getaway. The Instagram snap itself sees Olly giving his bodybuilder love a piggyback in front of a gorgeous backdrop of mountains. "She ain't heavy, she's a tank," he joked in the caption. Several fans were quick to comment under the post, with some even calling the lovebirds "couple goals".

Olly Murs shared this snap with his girlfriend Amelia

"Well done, lovely to see you happy Olly Murs," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "You and your jokes. Great to see you so happy though." A third post read: "Goalsssss." Another fan commented: "You two are the cutest." One other follower said: "Awwww you two are seriously the cutest... so happy for you both." It is yet to be revealed where the pair have travelled to, but it seems they picked to stay at a Juice Master retreat, which focuses on their guests to relax, recharge and rejuvenate.

MORE: Olly Murs gives fans a sneak peek into active getaway with girlfriend Amelia

The idyllic trip comes over a month after Olly made his romance with Amelia Instagram-official. Even though the photo hid their faces, it was clear for the world to see how happy the pop star was. "Wishing all my followers the happiest New Year," he said. "2019 was a very positive year for me... winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery, and met an amazing woman in the process!! 2020 I'm ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!" [sic]

WATCH: Olly Murs answers questions on the red carpet

It seems as if both Olly and Amelia embarked on their relationship in early 2019 before cooling things off. However, the pair then rekindled their budding romance over the summer. Speaking to the Sun about his new love, Olly gushed: "She's just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that." He added: "I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."

MORE: Olly Murs gives fans a rare insight into his relationship with girlfriend Amelia

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.